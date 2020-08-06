How to help women in SA travel industry during Women's Month

The tourism industry has taken strain over the last few months due to the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid-19. As many put back the pieces five months later, locals can play their part in helping rebuild tourism, one kind act at a time. According to the recently released National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, between February and April 2020 alone, three million jobs were lost. Of this number, two million were jobs held by women. Here's how you can help females in the industry this Women's Month: Book an Airbnb online experience Did you know that more than half of South African Airbnb hosts are women? These hosts have not been able to earn an income through home-sharing since South Africa went into lockdown at the end of March.

Airbnb has, however, made it possible to host an online experience. So, why not book a women-led Airbnb Experience? Not only will you be helping a South African woman earn some money, but you get to have tons of fun and possibly learn a new skill while doing so.

Be generous with your tips

As the industry is starting to reopen, you should tip generously, whether they are the cleaner at your hotel, your waitress at a restaurant or a tour guide. Many have lost income during the lockdown, and a few extra rands will do wonders for them.

Promote female-owned tourism businesses

Know a female who owns a travel and hospitality business? If so, why not promote their business for free on your social media.

Most companies do not have the budget for advertising, so a post on your social media can help showcase their offerings to others. It doesn't matter if you have 100 or 1000 followers, every bit counts to help these businesses restart during level 3 lockdown.