The Blue Train, who recently won Africa’s Leading Luxury Train accolade at the World Travel Awards Africa and Indian Ocean ceremony earlier this month, is the epitome of luxury. IOL Travel provides some ways to pass your time on the train:



Tuck into some gourmet cuisine

The onboard chef loves to prepare his meals in what he calls the “magic kitchen”. They pride themselves in fine dining. Try their silver service gourmet five-course meal, paired with South Africa’s finest wines.

Make use of the 24-hour Butler Service

Did you know that the Blue Train has a 24-hour Butler Service? Whether its a turndown service in your suite or getting your laundry done, guests should indulge in the butler service.

Laze around in your suite

For those who like quiet time in their room, the Blue Train suites offer many pleasures. Cosy lounges by day, the suites transform to a place of rest by night. De Luxe Suite offers a choice between twin beds or double beds and a shower with a bath while the spacious Luxury Suites have a twin or double bed with bath facilities. All suites have a writing desk, air-conditioning system and a private entertainment centre with a choice of movie channels and radio stations.

Indulge in the lounge facilities

If you want to explore the train, perhaps pay a visit to the Club Car- a cigar lounge with Birch-solid wood panelling and soft leather chairs, or the Gentlemen’s Lounge that serve fine cognacs and whiskeys.



