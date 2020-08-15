Inter-provincial ban lifted: You can now travel between provinces

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lift the ban of inter-provincial travel when the country goes into alert level 2 from midnight on Monday, August 17. Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Saturday night, revealing that travel between provinces are allowed for any purpose and all parks, beaches and nature reserves will be opened for outdoor activity. He said in his address: "Guided by the advice of our health experts and after consultation with provincial and local government, Cabinet has decided to place the entire country on alert #level2, with effect from midnight on Monday, the 17th of August 2020. "Therefore, the following changes will take effect under level 2: All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted. Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing. "Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people."

Ramaphosa said social distancing should be observed and people should continue to use their masks.

His announcement was well received by the tourism industry.

People shared their joy on Twitter following Ramaphosa's announcement.

The announcement follows months of the tourism industry requesting the government reopen travel.

Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) revealed in June that more than R68-billion in tourism spend has been lost since South Africa’s national lockdown began at the end of March.

According to Stats SA’s Tourism Satellite Account, in 2018, total tourism spend in South Africa was R273.2-billion, while domestic tourism accounted for 56 percent of total spend and 44 percent was international inbound travel.

This translates roughly to R22.7-billion per month and R748-million per day in tourism expenditure that has been lost. Tourism in South Africa supports 1.5 million jobs and contributes 8.6 percent to the GDP.