IOL Travel’s free March 2021 digital magazine takes you on a safari
Nothing beats a good safari trip. It's one of those trips everyone should take in their lifetime. I remember my first safari trip like it was yesterday. I visited Thanda Safari Lodge in 2017 with my sister as my plus one.
We spotted four of the Big 5 (sadly, we didn’t see any leopard), indulged in gourmet cuisine, heard fascinating tales from our game ranger Zee, and enjoyed a photography lesson from renowned photographer Christian Speka. By the end of the weekend, I didn’t want to leave.
With safaris being ideal holiday options for the pandemic, there's no better time to plan one.
You can social distance, put your feet up and unwind after a long week. Most lodges offer all-inclusive packages, so you know every last detail will be taken care of, and there are plenty of activities to keep you entertained throughout your stay.
Our March 2021 edition celebrates safaris- a popular South African experience that lures regional and international travellers to the country.
There’s plenty of content to keep you enthralled, from our spread on South African luxury lodges to walking safaris.
We also provide you with tips on what essentials to take and what to avoid on your next safari adventure.
We also feature the likes of Bonang Matheba to Hillary Duff, whose safari escapes gave us FOMO.
I hope this month’s magazine entices you to book a trip or make efforts to save for one.
Read the March 2021 issue here.