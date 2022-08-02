It’s for mahala! SANParks announces dates for annual SA National Parks Week

It’s been a struggle for most of us. With the price of petrol and groceries continuing to increase, many can’t afford simple things like visiting one of South Africa’s scenic national parks. So it comes as some relief after SANParks announced it would be launching its 17th annual SA National Parks Week from September 11 to 16, 2022.

The initiative, in partnership with Total South Africa and FNB, is in line with SANParks' vision statement of “A Sustainable National Park System Connecting Society”. National Parks Week grants free access to most of the 22 national parks for day visitors but does not include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities. Under the theme ‘Know Your National Parks’, SANParks Acting Chief Executive Officer Hapiloe Sello said: “The week was established in a bid to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage, protected by the national parks system.”

“The survival of the South African national parks system and our natural and cultural heritage lies in the people of South Africa. “Environmental education and protection is the responsibility of everyone, not just a privileged few,” added Sello. Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week has seen an influx of over 619 252 day visitors in all participating parks.

