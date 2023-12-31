Keith Richards has been celebrating his 80th birthday - and Christmas - by taking a safari trip to South Africa. The Rolling Stones’ former hellraising guitarist took the trip with his wife Patti Hansen, who he married in 1983, to mark becoming an octogenarian on December 18.

He posted alongside an image of himself grinning while wearing a colourful jacket: “Thank you for your birthday wishes! Merry Christmas from South Africa.” Richards’ trip came weeks after it was reported he was planning on jetting off to see wildlife on a safari trip to mark turning 80.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Richards (@officialkeef) A source told The Sun: “Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild. “It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in Africa and have that once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience all together.

“He turns the big 8-0 in December and he’s hoping to get out before then and live it up in the sunshine and then spend Christmas with his family.” It’s believed dad-of-five Richards also took some of his extended family along for the ride. Richards is also celebrating The Rolling Stones having a hit on their hands with their latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.