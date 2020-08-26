10 day trips on KwaZulu-Natal South Coast you should try

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you don't want to commit to a full holiday, why don't you plan a day trip? That way you get to explore a destination that isn't far from home. One place that offers a variety is the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal, which is located 45-minutes from Durban. The KZN South Coast is ideal for a family daycation or a trip with your mates. Ugu South Coast Tourism shares 10 things you can plan for your day trip: Hiking and birdwatching The South Coast offers 10 nature reserves including Clearwater Trails and Ingeli Forest that provide numerous walking trails. Go in search of indigenous birds and wildlife while you take in nature.

Game viewing

Situated in Oribi Gorge, Lake Eland Game Reserve consists of 2 500 hectares of diverse ecosystems, home to a variety of wildlife and natural vegetation.

4x4 excursions

For the thrill-seekers, the region has introduced 4x4 excursions. One of the recent excursions is KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails which form part of the USCT Great Drives Out initiative. Travellers can enjoy a scenic drive that traverses the Mpenjati River Valley.

Delicious dining

Stretching 120km from Scottburgh to Port Edward and inland to Harding, this area boasts a wide range of foodie establishments including Mac Banana, Waffle House, Beaver Creek, Packed Shed, and The Dog House.

Non-stop adventure

The KZN South Coast is well-known for its adrenaline-inducing activities, one of which is the Wild Gorge Swing. Situated at Oribi Gorge, visitors can take in the gorgeous views as they zipline from one point to the next. There's also the KwaXolo Caves Adventure for those who want to learn about the prehistoric rock paintings by San people.

A golf tour

This region has been dubbed ‘The Golf Coast’ because of its 11 immaculate, oceanside golf courses. From the 18-hole championship course at San Lameer to the captivating scenery of the Scottburgh Country Club semi-links course, there is a green for every golfer.

Oceanside excursions

The 120-kilometre coastline consists of 58 idyllic beaches, five of which have Blue Flag status. Families can enjoy beach walks on the promenade, benefiting from endless ocean views and the fresh sea air.

Beachside horse riding

Selsdon Park Estate, situated 20 minutes from Shelly Beach, offers an incredibly unique experience in beachside horse riding.

Desert trekking

Although this coastal region doesn’t generally bring to mind desert terrain, the KZN South Coast boasts the world’s smallest desert. The Red Desert, located 10 kilometres from Port Edward, is just 200 metres in diameter and consists of rich, red soil that once held archaeological artefacts.

Whale viewing and sardines

Between July and November, migrant Humpback and Southern Right Whales can be spotted moving northwards along the coast. Visitors can witness these massive mammals from a number of spots, including the Umtentweni Conservancy Whale Deck, Ramsgate Whale Deck, and Umdoni Golf Club Whale Deck. Visitors can also spot Bottlenose Dolphins from the viewpoints, and the annual Sardine Run.