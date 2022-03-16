4 KZN holiday adventures off the beaten track

The past two years have had a profound impact on the way we view life. Health, happiness and positivity are becoming extremely important again as we move forward into 2022. One way of attaining these goals is to get outdoors and reconnect with ourselves, our families, and experience new places and things.

While most people gravitate toward South Africa for popular attractions like Kruger National Park, Robben Island and Table Mountain, there’s more to this country to explore, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. Here are four unique, quirky, and adventurous KZN holiday ideas which combine the great outdoors with an appreciation for nature and a sense of adventure. Hike in the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Mountains, KwaZulu-Natal

Located two hours from Durban in the eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park is part of a Unesco World Heritage site filled with breathtaking hiking trails, waterfalls, and a high concentration of rock and cave art thousands of years old. The uKhahlamba, or the “barrier of spears” in Zulu, is comprised of caves and rock shelters with more than 35 000 paintings by ancient San bushmen. Drakensberg Nature Reserve is also home to wildlife, including the bearded vulture, black eagle, grey rhebok, oribi and eland. uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park. Picture: Supplied Journey in luxury on Rovos Rail, KwaZulu-Natal

Take a ride from Durban to Pretoria on the “most luxurious train in the world”. Rovos Rail has earned an international reputation for its truly world-class travel experiences. In a series of bespoke train journeys lasting from 48 hours to 15 days, Rovos Rail links some of the continent’s greatest destinations with a variety of off-train excursions. Step aboard the vintage wood-panelled coaches and sit back as some of the most varied scenery imaginable unfolds beyond the windows. With discreet and friendly service, top cuisine and a selection of South Africa’s finest wines, Rovos Rail harks back to a simpler, more elegant era, encompassing the timeless grace and high romance of African exploration.

Rovos Rail, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied iSimangaliso Wetland Park, KwaZulu-Natal Kosi Forest Lodge is secluded in a sand forest on the banks of a placid lake, and is the only private lodge in the Kosi Bay Nature Reserve. This wetland wilderness is a treasured part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Enjoy canoe and boat trips in a magical water world, walks through pristine raffia forests, and day trips to breathtaking coastal beaches.

Eight thatch and canvas cabins are set in a forest of fig and milkwood trees, and have romantic open-air bathrooms. There is limited electricity, candlelight creating a warm and romantic atmosphere reminiscent of wild Africa long ago. Kosi Forest Lodge. Picture: File Stargaze at the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat Star gazing has not always been viewed as a tourist attraction but is slowly becoming more popular and therefore something that people are willing to travel to see. The Northern Drakensberg is ideal because of the wide open spaces and lack of artificial lighting.