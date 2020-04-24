4 KZN hotspots offering online experiences

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The national lockdown means we don't get to visit the places we'd normally like to. But as tourism takes a moment to recover, the industry has found an ingenious way of making sure visitors still get to experience the best South Africa has to offer. On the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, a number of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) member establishments have introduced online portals to give residents at a home a chance to experience virtual tours and interactions. “These are obviously unprecedented times, but it has been so enlightening to see how our local tourism establishments are pivoting to maintain visitor interest while also performing a civic duty in keeping people home, safe and entertained,” said CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu. “Virtual tours have worked really well for nature-based organisations where core staff members are still performing maintenance and animal feeding. These virtual experiences are a great opportunity for new visitors to get a sense of these tourism offerings and for regular customers to enjoy the serenity of the KZN South Coast during these difficult times.” Some places offering virtual tours include the below:

Crocworld Conservation Centre

This Scottburgh-based animal conservation centre has garnered a number of new online visitors through its comprehensive video sharing, animal talks and tours during this time.

The Crocworld team has been hosting virtual tours of the centre with live feeds and interactive sessions with the resident experts, Martin Rodrigues (Centre Manager), James Wittstock (Reptile Curator) and Ryne Ferguson (Bird Curator). The public can also visit the Crocworld Conservation Centre Facebook page to vote on environmental topics and themes they would like covered during the lockdown period, and check out any of the exciting snake capture videos being posted.

www.crocworld.co.za

Crocworld Conservation Centre.

Wild 5 Adventures

Located in the Oribi Gorge, Wild 5 Adventures is renowned for its incredible Wild Gorge Swing – an adrenaline-inducing ride on the world’s highest gorge swing. A free-fall of 55 storeys has participants accelerating to speeds of 120km/h.

During the lockdown, Wild 5 Adventures is inviting everyone who has taken the leap to share their videos online in the ‘Show Us Your Jump LOCKDOWN Competition’! This gives viewers a chance to experience the adrenaline from home while one lucky participant stands the chance of winning R1 500 and a lifetime supply of #BraggingRights.

www.wild5adventures.co.za





Lake Eland Game Reserve

Another Oribi Gorge spectacular, Lake Eland Game Reserve is 2 500 hectares of diverse ecosystems home to some of South Africa’s most impressive wildlife and natural vegetation. During the national lockdown period, they will be sharing images and video clips to give residents a chance to escape into the African bushland and get up-and-close with natural wonders – from the comfort of home.

www.lakeeland.co.za

Lake Eland Game Reserve​.

Rocky Bay Resorts and Rocky Bay Trails

Scottburgh’s popular holiday location, Rocky Bay Resorts – home to Rocky Bay Trails – is keeping nature lovers engaged and uplifted through regular Facebook posts and messages. Smell the sea air and get a virtual taste of the ocean life by visiting ‘Rocky Bay Resorts’ or ‘Rocky Bay Trails’ on Facebook. Visitors can even go on a virtual mountain bike ride or trail run by watching one of the uploaded scenic videos of the site.

www.rockybay.co.za

Rocky Bay Resorts and Rocky Bay Trails.

For more information about USCT and its member establishments, download the free ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app from Google Play and Apple stores or visit www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za