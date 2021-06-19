4 South African camping destinations to consider this winter

With South Africa seeing its third wave of Covid-19 infections, you may be wary of crowds once more. Exploring less crowded destinations and going camping with family or friends could be a great option. That said, below are a few camping sites to consider:

Hluhluwe Bush Camp: KwaZulu-Natal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hluhluwe Bush Camp (@hluhluwebushcamp) Hluhluwe Bush Camp is nestled on a privately owned farm bordering South Africa’s largest first natural World Heritage site - the Isimangaliso Wetland Park. From general camping sites to teepee tents, luxury tents and woody tents - Hluhluwe has something for everyone. Each campsite has a braai area - for that real South African experience. While you're there, the Kambusha hiking trail is worth checking out. The 2.5km walk allows you to see the area's stunning fauna and flora, as well as animals such as the red duiker, nyala, reedbuck, zebra, and impala.

Rates start from R550 per night, depending on the option you choose. For more information, you can email: [email protected] Glen Eden Farm: Montagu, Western Cape View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Eden Farm (@glen_eden_farm) If you're looking for a glamping experience, Glen Eden Farm is for you. Glampers can stay in a handmade gypsy wagon or a teepee tent - there's also a pod comprising a bathroom with a shower and a small kitchen. Outside there is a braai area and a fire, where you can relax and enjoy the fire with friends or family. Fur friends are allowed as well.

Rates for June - August are R700 for 1 - 2 people and R 200 per additional person. Thorn Tree Bush Camp: Hammanskraal, Gauteng View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thorn Tree Bush Camp (@thorntreebushcamp) Located within the Dinokeng Big Five Game Reserve, you will be able to enjoy the breathtaking African Bushveld. There is something for everyone, including families, couples, and solo travellers. Each tent camp has its own personality, with a kitchenette and braai, as well as a cosy firepit.

Activities to do in the area include guided bush walks and game safaris. For more information, you can email: [email protected] Waterberg Wilderness Reserve: Naboomspruit, Limpopo Waterberg Wilderness Reserve offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. A selection of fully furnished safari tents is tucked away in the bushes. The accommodation types available include caravan sites, tents for hire, self-catering and stands for tents.