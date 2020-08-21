4 things to do in KZN this weekend

With level 2 lockdown allowing inter-provincial travel, domestic travellers can venture out and explore what South Africa has to offer. Here are some places to visit in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend: Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park For safari fanatics, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park is a Big 5 heaven, home to lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino. Known as one of the oldest proclaimed reserves in Africa, the two and a half hour journey from Durban provides hectares of lush scenery with wilderness, rolling hills and magnificent wildlife taking centre stage. Visit www.kznwildlife.com/ Giba Gorge This Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown will open daily from 7 am to 5 pm. Travellers can get access to three hiking trails, ranging from 5km, 8km and 11km. The adventurous can try their hand at all three. Visit www.gibagorge.co.za/

KwaXolo Caves Adventures

KwaXolo Caves Adventures in Margate is a fun-filled day outing for the adventurous. Once open-rock shelters for indigenous San communities, with the history of these people echoed in the rock paintings evident today. Visitors will be taken along this incredible mountainside while attached by two safety lines on a fixed cable as the hike extends towards the KwaXolo Caves.. Call 076 185 3447 or 074 8873 742.

Tala Game Reserve

Tala Game Reserve spans some 3 000 hectares, encompassing a mix of acacia thornveld, open grassland and wetland. It has more than 380 bird species, and plenty of big game, including kudu, hippo, buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest and eland. Visit www.tala.co.za

