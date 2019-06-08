The Drakensberg makes for the perfect road trip. Picture: Supplied.

Instead of hibernating this weekend, why not do some exploring? Here’s our list of 5 things to do this weekend Meet a dolphin at Ushaka: uShaka Marine World boasts an array of exciting activities from feeding stingrays to walking the depths of the ocean floor. You will also meet, touch and feed a dolphin at uShaka Marine World. Getting up close and personal with one of the ocean's most incredible mammals is a truly unforgettable experience. Located at King Shaka Ave, Point. Call 031 328 8000.

See dolphins at Ushaka Marine World. Picture: Leon Lestrade.

Enjoy the glorious views of Drakensberg: The Drakensberg, just a two and a half hour journey from Durban, is famed for its picturesque mountain views and adventure activities.This piece of heaven offers everything from hiking, mountain biking, zip lining, hot air balloon safaris to village tours. It is the perfect place to experience nature and adventure in all its glory. End your journey with a concert by the Drakensberg Boys Choir or a picnic at one of their many natural attractions.

See hippos and crocodiles at St Lucia: St Lucia is home to the largest free-roaming population in South Africa including the hippo and the Nile crocodile. The best way to see these creatures is a boat cruise at Lake St Lucia where knowledgeable guides will provide commentary on the workings of Africa’s largest estuarine system. The hippos love to put a show, but you have to keep a careful eye out for the crocodiles as many of them are quite shy. Call St Lucia Safaris on 035 590 1047.

See the beachfront on a segway: The Durban beachfront is a big drawcard for travellers to KwaZulu-Natal. A great way to experience it is on a segway tour. The hour-long tour will show the city in a new light- and once you get the hang of gliding you do not want to stop. The tour is R350 for an hour and fun for the entire family. For further information, visit www.segwayglidingtours.com

Have a drink at the Highest Pub in Africa in Sani Pass: The Highest Pub in Africa, situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, is a day adventure everyone should experience once in their life. Travellers from far and wide travel to this iconic destination, braving the harshest of weather conditions and dusty roads to get to the pub. The pub is perched 2874m above sea level, so it would take around two hours to get there from Sani Pass. Make sure you carry your passport as you will need to get through border control. Despite the bumpy ride, a drink at this pub will make everything worthwhile. Call 078 634 7496 or email [email protected]