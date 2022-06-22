5 things to consider when choosing accommodation for the Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend

With this year’s unveiling of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, dedicated goers and newbies are starting to plan their weekend at the iconic event. Figuring out where to stay for the weekend as a newbie can seem overwhelming at first but we are here to help you.

Below we have compiled a list of some of the best things to consider when choosing accommodation. Location

Aerial view of Durban beach and harbour Location is one of the most important factors when choosing accommodation. Visiting a busy city like Durban will need you to focus your search on hotels that are centrally located, so you can move around freely and easily – many sights and attractions will be close to your hotel, or just an e-hailing service ride away. Your budget

Good accommodation is a safe bet, whatever you do at the races. Picture: Karen Sandison/ANA The budget will likely play the largest role in influencing where you stay over the busy weekend. Consider the total amount of money you are able and willing to spend during your travels. How much of that do you feel comfortable allocating to accommodation? How much will it require for you to feel safe, comfortable and content? If you have a lower budget, opt for a rented room in an apartment or home. If your budget is larger, perhaps you can afford a luxurious hotel experience or an entire home rental.

Book online Booking online makes good sense – it’s quick and easy – but make sure you use a reputable accommodation booking website. Picture: Pexels/George Milton Booking online makes good sense, it’s quick and easy – but make sure you use a reputable accommodation booking website, or preferably the place’s website. One of the big advantages of booking directly with the place is that it’s cheaper. While you’re there, book and pay for your breakfasts because this is normally cheaper than paying when you get there.

Your eating habits If you prefer cooking easy, occasional meals during your travels, look into places that usually have kitchens where you can store groceries and cook a few basic dishes. Picture: Pexels/Cotton Bro How do you plan to experience the food in another city? Do you enjoy dining out every meal, grabbing some street food, or doing a combination? If you prefer cooking easy, occasional meals during your travels, look into places that have kitchens where you can store groceries and cook a few basic dishes. If you love sharing authentic home-made meals, book a room at a bed and breakfast.

If you have dietary restrictions and need to make a lot of your own food, go for a rental with a fully-equipped kitchen. If you like to dine out without having to go far, opt for a hotel that has its own café or restaurant. Reviews Reviews left by other travellers should be your first resource when researching accommodation. Picture: Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya Reviews left by other travellers should be your first resource when researching accommodation. However, do not completely believe all reviews as no two travellers are the same.