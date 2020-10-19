5 things to do for under R100 in Durban during the school holidays

With the school holidays starting next week, parents can treat their children to fun-filled activities that do not have to cost an arm and leg. Here are five things to do for under R100 in Durban during the school holidays: Durban Funworld View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban Funworld (@durbanfunworld) on Oct 24, 2019 at 1:20am PDT Durban's iconic beachfront amusement park called Durban Funworld is a must visit. Parents and their children will spend hours occupied at this city gem, whether they enjoy the fun-filled rides or the Cable Car, which boasts some grand views of the Durban beachfront and its architecture. The Cable Car ticket cost R40pp. Other rides start from R20.

Durban Harbour Cruise

Durban weather is ideal for a half-hour cruise at the Durban waterfront where they may get to see a range of sea life. The cruise offers some of the grandest views of Durban. Isle of Capri Cruises hosts half-hour from R80pp.

Call 031 305 3099 or 082 851 4787.

Phezulu Safari Park

Situated in the Valley of a 1000 Hills, PheZulu Safari Park is a 35-minute journey from Durban. The park, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, was once a Zulu village before it was transformed into an ideal weekend getaway spot. Travellers have many options to keep everyone occupied, from the crocodile and snake park, Zulu dancing and cultural experience, segway tours and game drives. Tours run every hour. Rates start from R50.

Visit www.phezulusafaripark.co.za/

Flag Animal Farm

Located in Ballito, Flag Animal Farm is home to over 1 000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas. Around 80% of these animals are rescued. There are daily shows, including reptile interactions and milking show. Adults pay R52 and children under 18 months gain free entry.

Call 032 947 2018.

Mini Town

Be a giant as you walk through the buildings of Durban. Mini Town showcases some of Durban's landmarks, including City Hall, the Riverside Mosque, Durban Hindu Temple and hotels, all designed in a 2-metre structure.

From R40pp.Call: 031 337 7892.