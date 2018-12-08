Helicopter rides, horseback riding, a farmer’s market and a beach bar are just some of the many attractions at the recently launched Blythedale Coastal Adventure Market. Travellers can experience the "most epic family market on the coast" every Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm. The market is the brainchild of Bronwyn Roos and Devon Ueckermann.

“Devon and I have been behind the Umhlanga Night Market for over a year now. We have seen the effect that markets have on people and wanted to create something new and innovative. We so happened to stumble upon the Blythedale Coastal Estate and fell in love with the scenery. It was the perfect place to start an adventure market. We pitched our idea, and they loved it,” said Roos.

There is adventure for all ages. Picture: Supplied.

And it's a good thing they did. The first market on November 4 was a resounding success with around 2500 people in attendance. The market offers views of the Indian Ocean and the indigenous forests- and the ideal spot for the entire family for the upcoming holidays.

It is fun for the kids. Picture: Supplied.





“The market is unlike anything KwaZulu-Natal has seen before. The concept is centred adventure for the entire family while still promoting fresh local produce and artisan food markets.

"Coupled with a range of activities and entertainment makes it a winning formula,” said Roos.

Here’s how you can plan your trip to Blythedale Coastal Adventure Market:

There are designated picnic spots. Picture: Supplied.

Mini road trip: Gather the crew for an epic, and rather short, road trip. The adventure market is just 45 minutes from Durban. Visitors can also opt to stay the night at one of the North Coast establishments.

Keeping the kids occupied: Plenty of fun await the children. There are pony and horse rides, as well as paintball target shooting. The adventurous can go zorbing or challenge their friends to a friendly go-cart competition.

Beach bar: A small walk through the forest will lead to the Beach Bar. With views of the Indian Ocean and shade from the trees, there's no better place to share a few cocktails with friends. Make sure you sample their craft beer and gin.

Adventure overload: There’s plenty of activity for the daredevils. These include helicopter rides, trail runs, hiking trails and mountain biking on offer. Soon they will launch their zip line experience.

Foodie heaven: Tuck into a range of street food, including pork belly, halaal steak shawarmas, shisanyama and Mauritian stir-fries. Keep an eye out for their fresh fruit and vegetables stands, fresh bread, ice cream, curries and an assortment of desserts. Picnic sites are available.



Beach: What’s a summer holiday without some time at the beach? Just 100 metres from the beach, travellers can choose to work on their tan or take a dip in the ocean. Loungers will be made available for those who want to read or admire the view of the ocean.