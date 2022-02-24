7 activities for an authentic coastal farmland experience along KZN’s coast

While the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is known for its Blue Flag beaches and world-class water sports, the picturesque inland region also has a number of renowned tourist sites. Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) will debut its novel KZN South Coast Agri-CULTURE Tours on February 24 and 25 with a media visit to the participating establishments in an effort to boost tourism in the hospitable farmlands.

“This is such a wonderful initiative that is expanding the geographical footprint of the tourism offerings within the paradise of the Zulu kingdom,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT). “We have worked closely with these tourism establishments to formalise the Agri-CULTURE Tours so that our visitors are treated to a completely unique experience and quality service. “We’re excited to launch this project which is mutually beneficial for our welcome guests and our vibrant tourism establishments, and we look forward to growing this in future.”

The 6 stops on the Agri-CULTURE Tours 1. BBS Farm (Southport) Contact: 079 568 1815, email [email protected] or find ‘BBS Farm’ on Facebook.

Picture: Supplied. BBS Farm, named after its founders Busisiwe, Bongi, and Slindile, is a women-owned business that began as a subsistence endeavour and has grown into a global commercial enterprise. The farm produces green peppers, bananas, tomatoes, and macadamia nuts, and the crew comprises of over 40 employees. The following are some of the activities available at BBS Farm: – Farm tours showcasing the organically-grown produce; a tour of the hydroponic system that waters the world-class tomato selection (including the Heritage tomato!); and a macadamia tour of this burgeoning production. – Fishing for carp, tilapia and bass at the dam.

– Grabbing a bite and a cup of coffee while enjoying some great views. 2. Animal Farm at B’s Guesthouse (Harding) Contact: 076 650 4587, www.bsguesthouse.co.za, email [email protected]

Picture: Supplied. B's Guesthouse is a small bed & breakfast located just outside of Harding, a rural community. It's a great place for families to stop for an overnight stay or a quick stop on their way to the Eastern Cape or Durban. Brigitte (Bee) Buhr turned the B&B from a sugar plantation farmhouse into a cosy fine-dining facility. Among the things to do are: – Grabbing a bite to eat at the fully-licensed bar and restaurant with soul-renewing vistas. B's Guesthouse offers farm-to-table South African cuisine with a German twist. – Hike amid the macadamia trees or go fishing at the fully stocked dam.

– Meet emus, Bun Bun the bunny, and Hamlet the lovely potbellied pig at the animal farm. 3. Ubumbano Homestead (Amandawe) Contact: 039 976 7668, 081 508 7672 or [email protected]

Picture: Supplied. The Zama family founded this agricultural co-operative as a mixed farming business on a smallholding in 2017. The high demand for its high-quality products drove a shift to commercial farming, which resulted in the establishment of a profitable retail industry. Sugarcane, macadamia nuts, bananas, spinach, sweet potatoes, mielies, and green beans are all grown in controlled environments. Among the things to do are: – Farm tours of this coastal land to witness growing techniques, harvesting and a chance to sample fresh produce. – Purchasing some home-made eats from the farm stall and enjoying a picnic under the trees.

– Shopping at Ubumbano Farm Stall which stocks freshly-made macadamia nut and rocket pesto, macadamia nut biscuits and brittle, baked mielie loaf and steamed mielie bread. There’s also locally-manufactured arts, crafts and other memorabilia in the Curio Shop. 4. Beaver Creek Coffee Estate (Port Edward) Contact details: 039 311 2347/ 15, www.beavercreek.co.za, email [email protected]

Picture: Supplied. This is the world’s southernmost coffee estate, with three generations of coffee producers on this plantation, which thrives on the Arabica cultivar. Beaver Creek's coffee is single-origin, with a distinct, down-to-earth flavour reminiscent of the KZN South Coast. Among the things to do are: – The Crop to Cup walkabout tour starts at 10 am, 12 pm and 2 pm in season (15 December to 5 January) giving a behind-the-scenes look at the coffee production process. – Grabbing a bite at the Beaver Creek Coffee Estate Café which serves breakfasts, snacks, cakes and baked goods.

– Biking along some of the best mountain biking trails. The 400 Chocochino Route for the little ones; the 2.5-kilometre Espresso Route; and the 8.5-kilometre Stoney Creek Route. 5. Mac Banana (Port Edward) Contact: 039 319 1033 / 039 319 1454, www.macbanana.com, [email protected]

Picture: Supplied. This is a one-of-a-kind family-friendly retail and entertainment centre with over 20 outdoor adventure activities to keep parents and kids entertained. Among the things to do are: – Grabbing a bite at one of four restaurants: The Banana Café Pancake, Fazenda Restaurante, Route 61 Ice Cream Shoppe, and Magnifico Pizzeria. – Mac Chimp & Zee and Mac Conquer is a rope adventure park with a combination zip line/obstacle course.

– Mac Farmyard and Mac Butterflies have farm animals, pony rides, a trampoline and a butterfly farm. – Enjoy adrenaline-fuelled fun at Mac Quads, Mac Archery & Airgun Range, and Mac Paintball. – Trying a round of mini putt-putt at Mac Venture Golf.

6. Mpenjati Coffee (Mpenjati/Munster) Contact: 083 440 4431, www.mpenjaticoffee.co.za. Picture: Supplied. Leigh and Des Wichmann began growing coffee on their Jericho Farm in Munster approximately five years ago, with processing done at their Larkfield Farm. The couple has started brewing some of the best coffee blends in the region, and visitors are allowed to watch the process from seed to cup. The farm is a sight to behold, with gorgeous coffee plants growing alongside the Mpenjati River. Among the things to do are: