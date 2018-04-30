uShaka Marine World is one of the most exciting place to visit in the city of Durban. Situated on Durban’s Golden Mile and perched just outside the entrance to Africa’s busiest port, uShaka Marine World is everything you’ve always looked forward to when it comes to fun by the sea.
The theme park celebrates their 14th birthday this year. Since their opening, they have won numerous accolades, including being the first aquarium accredited by the African Zoo and Aquarium Association (PAAZAB), the highest status available in the industry and was voted best KZN tourist attraction in Independent Newspapers.
Here are some cool facts about Ushaka:
· uShaka was voted number 1 Coolest place to Visit (Generation Next last 5 years).
· uShaka voted Number Africa’s largest marine theme Park
· Home to the highest slide in Africa (80m)
· KZN’s top family entertainment destination
· The only place in South Africa to see Dolphins
·17 different water slides catering for kids and families
· 15 minute ride on the Lazy River.
· Durban’s premier beach including sea kayaking, surf lessons, body boarding, volleyball, touch rugby and cricket