uShaka Marine World is one of the most exciting place to visit in the city of Durban. Situated on Durban’s Golden Mile and perched just outside the entrance to Africa’s busiest port, uShaka Marine World is everything you’ve always looked forward to when it comes to fun by the sea.

The theme park celebrates their 14th birthday this year. Since their opening, they have won numerous accolades, including being the first aquarium accredited by the African Zoo and Aquarium Association (PAAZAB), the highest status available in the industry and was voted best KZN tourist attraction in Independent Newspapers.