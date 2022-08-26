8 places to visit on the KZN South Coast that celebrate local culture

The KZN South Coast, also known as The Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom, has a rich history and culture. Evidence of this can be seen in the regions’ museums, galleries and natural heritage sites, which showcase unlimited opportunities for cultural enlightenment.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise CEO Phelisa Mangcu believes that heritage is really at the heart of KZN South Coast’s tourism offerings as it provides visitors with great insight to who we are as a people. Here are eight gems on the KZN South Coast worthy of touring in order to celebrate the region’s culture and heritage. Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre in Mthwalume

Zulu dancers at the Ntelezi Msani Cultural Village. Picture: Supplied A great place to start on any cultural journey into The Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom is Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre. This incredible arts and heritage facility offers visitors an authentic cultural experience, retelling the history of the Zulu nation through art, dance, seminars and musical performances. Port Shepstone Cultural Maritime Museum

Story continues below Advertisement

Historical artifacts at the Port Shepstone Cultural Maritime Museum. Picture: Supplied The seaside town of Port Shepstone has fantastic beaches, a great golf course, top restaurants and a must-visit museum, showcasing the diverse cultural and historical themes of the people and the area. There is an on-site amphitheatre, an exhibition area featuring historical artefacts, gallery space and an impressive archive. Margate Art Museum

Story continues below Advertisement

Beautiful artwork at Margate Art Museum. Picture: Supplied The KZN South Coast is renowned for its people’s artistic talent, which is on full display at the beautiful Margate Art Museum. There are ongoing workshops, talks, guided tours and incredible exhibitions throughout the year. KwaXolo Caves Adventures

Story continues below Advertisement

A young woman learns about history at KwaXolo Caves Adventures. Picture: Supplied Art, culture and history combine in the unmissable KwaXolo Caves. Once a series of protective shelters for the San people, the lives of these ancient inhabitants are told in artwork within the caves. Visitors are led by a tourist guide along a steel cable-and-rung via ferrata system to the caves. New upgrades include a high wire bridge, 1km long zipline and walkway bridge. Riverbend Art & Wine Gallery in Southbroom

Beautifully curated art at Riverbend Art & Wine Gallery in Southbroom. Picture: Supplied Recognising the connection between fine art and good wine, Riverbend features a wonderful collection of fine estate wines in its extensive cellar, with the gallery featuring artworks by top South African artists such as Nils Anderson, Louis Audie, David Mbele, Billy Molokeng, Godfrey Ndaba, Diane Erasmus, Nicola Firth … and many others. Munster Motor Museum & Classic Cars Check out some classic motoring at Munster Motor Museum & Classic Cars. Picture: Supplied Car enthusiasts are in for a treat at this old-timer museum, which features everything from 2-stroke and 4-stroke internal combustion engines through to rotary engines. Also on display are a variety of motoring and motor sports’ memorabilia and images.

There’s also a library of historical artefacts and even a nautical section showcasing naval and merchant ship models with illustrated stories of local shipwrecks. Nightingale Shipwreck in Trafalgar Nightingale Shipwreck in Trafalgar. Picture: Supplied On the subject of shipwrecks, the KZN South Coast is the place to visit for those with an interest in tales from the sea. One great example is the 1933 Nightingale Shipwreck, a steam vessel that ran aground on the rocks of Glenmore Beach owing to the heavy fog.

São Joao Shipwreck in Port Edward São Joao Shipwreck memorial in Port Edward. Picture: Supplied But that’s not the only shipwreck to explore on the KZN South Coast. Dating all the way back to 1552, the São Joao was returning to Portugal from India when it ran aground near Port Edward during a storm. Legend has it that some of the survivors actually assimilated with local tribes, the heritage of which is celebrated to this day through festivals, food and commemorative tributes.