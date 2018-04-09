Montusi offers views of the mountain. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng.

THE hustle and bustle of everyday life begs for a break every now and again. Montusi Mountain Lodge

, located in the northern Drakensberg, caters for individuals looking for an escape.

Surrounded by lush greenery, with the air free from city pollutants, you start to unwind as soon as you drive through the gates.

This KwaZulu-Natal gem is located halfway between Joburg and Durban, making travel to the four-star graded lodge an easy drive either way.

Catering for an international market and locals, Montusi Mountain Lodge has 16 suites offering garden or mountain views.

It was just after 9pm when I arrived at Montusi for an overnight stay. Navigating my way through the windy pathway leading to my suite, proved to be a little tricky in the dark. Luckily, there was a the mini-torch attached to my set of keys.

With the air much cooler, the cosiness of the suite and fire place was most welcome.

The living room is cosy. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng.

To the left was a cosy lounge area, with orange-and-white printed scatter cushions on the sofa. A beautiful pink orchard was placed on the small coffee table. .

Adjacent to that was a mini-kitchen area, with the usual treats of home-made rusks and sachets of your choice of teas and coffees.

Now for my favourite part - the bedroom. The decor was minimalist; with a comfortable king-size bed and an oak headboard, desk and chair, filling the room.

The bedroom was minimalist; with a comfortable king-size bed and an oak headboard. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng.

After settling in, I prepared a pot of hot tea and relaxed on the patio, where the sounds of nature filled the air. I even caught a glimpse of a deer hiding among the trees not too far away.

Dawn arrived with the birds chirping away and a rabbit running around in the garden, unaware that it was being observed.

The spread was healthy. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng.

The activities for the day does leave one spoilt for choice. Depending on how adventurous you are feeling, you can choose to go on a scenic hike, fly fishing, horse riding, mountain biking or bird watching.

Take a scroll along the hotel grounds. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng.

Of course, if you are partial to being pampered, the spa there is worth checking out.

Attention to detail is something Montusi Mountain Lodge takes seriously and they go to great lengths to ensure that they fulfil their guests’ requests.

This rustic haven has been around since 2000. It is the epitomé of luxury and makes for an authentic mountain getaway.

For more information, call 0364386243.