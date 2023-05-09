Africa Travel Indaba demonstrates that Africa can host world class events, says tourism minister

South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube officially rang the bell marking the official opening of Africa Travel Indaba 2023. The event taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban sees delegates from Africa and the world converge to discuss the future of Africa’s travel and tourism under the theme, Unlimited Africa.

The official ceremony programme was directed by newly appointed SA Tourism Acting CEO, Nomasonto Ndlovu, who comes in to the helm following the resignation of Themba Khumalo. The ceremony was attended by tourism ministers from other African destinations, SA Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela, KZN EDTEA MEC Siboniso Duma and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. De Lille highlighted that she has only been at the helm of South African tourism for two months, however, she is trying to learn as much as she can.

“A lot has changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we felt it necessary and critical to reposition Africa’s Travel Indaba to ensure it remains relevant in the current environment. This positioning speaks to the essence of Africa’s Travel Indaba, bringing the world to Africa to positively influence the continent’s economic and cultural trajectories,” said De Lille. She said attendance at this year’s Africa Travel Indaba, at near the pre-pandemic scale, also demonstrates that South Africa can host world class safe events as Africans. “This year, at Africa Travel Indaba, we are working hard to exceed pre-Covid attendance numbers and have an estimated 6 000 people attending from all over South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world,” said De Lille.