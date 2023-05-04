Africa Travel Indaba is a pan-African show, says tourism minister

The countdown to Africa Travel Indaba has officially began with just five days to go. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has expressed her excitement ahead of the event set to take place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The event will see South Africa's tourism sector host industry stakeholders from across the continent and around the world converge at Africa's playground from May 8 to 11. In a video posted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, De Lille said the sector had experienced several challenges in the past three years during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, she is pleased that the industry can put this behind and look forward to growing the tourism sector. De Lille said she looks forward to seeing all of the products presented on the exhibition floor by African attendees.

“To my fellow Africans, I would like to extend a special welcome to you. I look forward to seeing all of the products presented on the exhibition floor as we collaborate and partner for the growth and success of our continent’s tourism sector, and of course, our people. After all, Africa’s travel indaba is a proudly pan-African show,” said De Lille. The minister revealed that the indaba has an array of authentic African products and she has no doubt that visitors will find many suitable attractions and experiences for their businesses. She also thanked the South African sector for its unwavering commitment and staying true to the goals set out in the tourism sector recovery plan.