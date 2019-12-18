AfriCamps Boutique Glamping is expanding its offering to attract even more glamping enthusiasts.
The local glamping experts have officially opened 12 fully equipped boutique tents at White Elephant Safaris in the Pongola Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal; its location in the world’s second-oldest private game reserve and the oldest in Africa, which dates back to 1894, makes it particularly interesting.
The reserve is home to four of the five members of the Big Five, as well as over 350 species of birds and 12 different antelope species. Guests staying in the reserve will also have the rare opportunity to track black rhino and elephant and spot hippo and Nile crocodile from a boat in the 15 000 hectare Lake Jozini.
The lake is also one of the few places where you could put your fishing skills against one of Africa’s most ferocious predators, the tiger fish.