AfriCamps opens new tented camp in Pongola Game Reserve









The glamping site is perfect for families who would love to get in touch with nature, as it offers various guided tours for everyone to enjoy. Picture: @africamps_sa/Instagram AfriCamps Boutique Glamping is expanding its offering to attract even more glamping enthusiasts. The local glamping experts have officially opened 12 fully equipped boutique tents at White Elephant Safaris in the Pongola Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal; its location in the world’s second-oldest private game reserve and the oldest in Africa, which dates back to 1894, makes it particularly interesting. The reserve is home to four of the five members of the Big Five, as well as over 350 species of birds and 12 different antelope species. Guests staying in the reserve will also have the rare opportunity to track black rhino and elephant and spot hippo and Nile crocodile from a boat in the 15 000 hectare Lake Jozini. The lake is also one of the few places where you could put your fishing skills against one of Africa’s most ferocious predators, the tiger fish.

These prized game fish are indigenous to Africa and can easily be recognised by their black stripes along the back and bright yellow or red fins, not to forget their large teeth.

There are also daily game drives and guided bush walks on which guests will have the opportunity to see a variety of animals in the reserve up close.

"White Elephants Safaris in the Pongola Game Reserve is a perfect destination for a self-catering family getaway. We would like to enhance the travel experience for people visiting this beautiful reserve in an authentic way. The opening of this new camp also proves to be a promising sign that we can make AfriCamps the glamping brand of Southern Africa," said AfriCamps co-founder, Jeroen van Rootselaar.

Each tent consists of a fully equipped kitchen, two comfortable bedrooms that sleep up to five guests, a spacious bathroom and a large deck with excellent braai facilities. Each tent also has an indoor fireplace for chilly winter nights and air conditioning to ensure that glampers keep cool on hot days.

The glamping site is perfect for families who would love to get in touch with nature, as it offers various guided tours for everyone to enjoy.

From King Shaka International Airport in Durban, the Pongola Game Reserve is approximately 350km. For those travelling from Johannesburg, the reserve is approximately 439km away.

Visit: www.africamps.com/farm/pongola-africamps-white-elephant/