Cool down at one of these KZN water parks

Splish, splash and have a blast at one of these water parks in KZN. The season of long weekends, school holidays and the final weeks of warm weather is upon us. If you’re looking for fun weekend activities the whole family will love, look no further than a water park.

With thrilling slides for the adventure seekers and picnic and braai spots to lounge about, there’s something awesome for the whole family to enjoy. Three water parks to visit in KZN: Wild Waves Water Park

Where: Wild Coast Cost: R200 for adults and R75 for kids Visit: www.suninternational.com

The South Coast, with its subtropical weather, is the ideal destination for a long weekend away with the family. Wild Coast Sun has many water activities, but none are as much fun as the Wild Waves Water Park, which is open free to guests staying at the hotel. The water park welcomes all age groups with rides and pools for adults, children and toddlers. From adrenalin junkies to moderate thrill-seekers and those who like to gently cruise down the Lazy River or lounge around with a book (massages are even an option), there really is something for everyone.

The 10 000m² water adventure park boasts six rides, as well as the Lazy River ride that snakes through the playground and a Kid's Zone for small children.

The 10 000m² water adventure park boasts six rides, as well as the Lazy River ride that snakes through the playground and a Kid’s Zone for small children. Wet ’n Wild Where: uShaka

A world of swimming pools and slides galore, uShaka's Wet 'n Wild is perfect for both adrenalin junkies as well as those who prefer to soak up the sun.

One of the newest additions to the park is also the fastest slide – The Body Tornado will take your breath away, so take a deep breath, grab your cozzie and prepare to fly through the tunnel before spiralling around the tornado bowl and into the pool below. This is a ride that you must not miss. Looking for a ride for the whole family to enjoy together? The Jika Jika is designed for families or groups of people who wish to share the experience together. It can accommodate up to six people in one raft. This one is for the faint of heart. If you’re looking to relax and unwind, there are plenty of places to sunbathe and picnic with a range of restaurants on-site too. The park is closed from March 1 to 18 but will reopen ahead of the Easter holidays.

Ballito Ski Park Where: Ballito Cost: Prices range from R70 to R300 depending on the activity.

Ballito Ski Park takes pleasure in providing the most thrilling and unforgettable experience in Ballito. Ballito Ski Park is the place to go for a full day of fun. Skiing, jet-skiing, tubing, slip 'n' slides, and even the gigantic Viking slide are all available to tourists. A 350m-long and 9m-high cable ski is used for water sports.