Creative and fun date ideas in Durban

Need date ideas? From hot air balloon rides to pottery painting, wine tasting and more, look no further than this list of fun and creative date ideas to try in and around Durban. Fun date ideas in and around Durban:

Durban Pottery painting Where: The Pottery, Ballito

Cost: From about R150, cost dependant on pottery size Book: ballito.thepottery.co.za Creative activities offer the perfect space for getting to know another person whilst also exercising your artistic skills. On the sunny Dolphin Coast, The Pottery is one-of-a-kind and creative venue located in the Ballito Lifestyle Centre. Artists of all ages and abilities will enjoy selecting ceramics products – from mugs to bowls and figurines – to decorate and get creative with a range of paints and brushes from their inventory. While you paint, you can also eat nibbling on snacks from their menu boasting nutritious cuisine.

Promenade and beach activities Where: uShaka Cost: R240-R300pp

Book: xpressiononthebeach.com Explore the waterfront in a whole new way with Xpression On The Beach. Situated 200m from uShaka Marine World, they are equipped for all forms of beach entertainment from surfboard and bicycle hire, to go-karting along the promenade or taking a cruise to the skatepark on one of their boards – perfect for a day out with the family. But, if water is calling your name, why not start your day with a stand-up paddleboarding lesson. Glide along over the blue waters of the Point canals or crash through the welcoming waves of the warm Indian Ocean, the choice is all yours. They teach everyone from a 4-year-old child to a 70-year-old looking for something new to enjoy.

One-on-one private lesson is R300. For groups with 2-4 people, it’s R250 per person and for groups of over 5, it is R300 per person. Visit xpressiononthebeach.com for bookings. Gondola ride Where: Zulumoon Gondolas Dock, Point Waterfront Canal

Cost: From R120 per person Book: gondolas.co.za Feel like you're in dreamland as you drift along in a beautiful gondola boat, through a romantic wonderworld as you ride down Durban's beautiful Point Waterfront Canal. Sit back and take in the stunning lights and bridges. Prices vary according to the packages available.