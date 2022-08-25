Cruise the Mtamvuna River with the wind in your hair

The arrival of playful seasons spring and summer is a coveted experience following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief, shed their masks and enjoy being outdoors once again.

Story continues below Advertisement

The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is a popular region with its unspoilt coastline, pristine beaches and rugged beauty. If you happen to be travelling to Port Edward and staying at the Wild Coast Sun then cruising along the Mtamvuna River with the wind in your hair is a must fun activity for the family. Mtamvuna River is a river that forms the border between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The river has a wide mouth and flows into the Indian Ocean, just south of Port Edward. It is approximately 162 km long with a catchment area of 1,553 km². Mtamvuna means "the reaper of mouthfuls" because of the damage the river does to crops during floods. Wild Coast Sun is conveniently situated on the banks of the Mtamvuna River and buzzes with summer vibes when the familiar KZN temperatures kick into gear.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun, which is based on the Umtamvuna River mouth. Picture: Supplied Wild Coast Sun says guests are spoilt for choice when they head down to the resort’s Riverside Aqua Sports Beach Bar on the riverbank, where canoeing, kayaking, sit-down and stand-up paddle boating, speed boating and fishing are part of the recreation action. “The best way to end a day of exhilarating water sport fun is to jump on a boat cruise that gently navigates up the Mtamvuna River.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Soak up nature around you with a cool breeze against your face and a cocktail or beverage in hand while you take in the glorious sunset,” said the popular resort. A classic picture of the Wild Coast Sun, which is the only resort in the area. Picture: Supplied. The cruise is lasts between 45 minutes and an hour. It takes you up to the breathtakingly beautiful Umtamvuna Nature Reserve. There are public or private cruise options on offer. Before departure, purchase a beverage of choice from the bar to enjoy on the cruise. The boat departs at 12h00, 14h30 and 17h00 daily and accommodates a maximum of 30 people. Prices start from R150 for adults and R90 for children under 12.

Story continues below Advertisement