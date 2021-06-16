Curfew and flights? This is what you need to carry with you

DURBAN - People who arrive on a flight and are travelling to or from an airport, will be allowed to do so during the restricted hours. Managing Director of the Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa, Andrew Stark, said travellers will need to carry a valid boarding pass or a copy of their flight ticket.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move to level 3 with tighter restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Stark said its travellers that they will still be able to board their flights and complete the last leg of their journey after they have landed. He said the Government Gazette stipulates that although the new curfew is from 10pm to 4am however, air travellers will need to carry their valid information.