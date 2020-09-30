Domestic travel is thriving as KZN welcomes local visitors

In order to draw attention to rural tourism development, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal embraced the theme “Tourism and Rural Development” for Tourism Month. To usher in the return of leisure travel to the province, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, visited attractions throughout the length and breadth of KZN, making pit stops at Emazizini Village in Northern Drakensberg and KwaXolo Caves in KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. “Tourism Month has been an exciting month for us and it is amazing to see that our sector is regaining its liveliness and vibrancy,” said Nomsa-Dube. “As domestic tourism is now fully opened, we are thrilled to see more and more people enjoying our tourism offerings. We are also ready to start welcoming international guests as more borders are due to open soon with further easing of lockdown regulations.” The Heritage Day long weekend also provided the opportunity for people who spent several months under house arrest to get out and explore.

Tourism bodies have reported a welcome increase in bookings and said if this trend continued, then the “house full” signs could well be up during the year-end vacation season.

Nathi Nkomzwayo, CEO of Enterprise iLembe Economic Development Agency said: “By all accounts this past long weekend was a bumper one which is a great relief for the tourism sector and the economy as a whole.

“The average occupancy reported was at around 90 percent in comparison to last year which was between 70-80 percent.”

Lee Zama, CEO of Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA) said: “Since the opening of inter-provincial travel, there has been good leisure travel activity over the long weekend.

“KZN, especially Durban, are leading the way in providing growth in the tourism sector, when compared to other provinces.”

