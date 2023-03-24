With Easter fast approaching, South Africans are already planning their getaways for the long weekend. Airbnb has revealed the most popular domestic destinations to visit over the autumn period, as well as the most hospitable South African towns that are perfect for an Easter getaway.

According to the platform, South Africans love staycations, city visits and seaside stays. “The most popular domestic destinations for travellers in South Africa to visit this Easter include the cities of Cape Town and Durban and the picturesque Dolphin Coast,” said Airbnb. The e-hosting platform said that as autumn emerges and the weather is still warm, guests are seeking spots to relax by the pool or lay on a beach and absorb the history of a foreign city.

South African travellers are choosing to book stays for the Easter break in Airbnb categories such as “beach”, “amazing pools”, “iconic cities”, “beachfront”, and “surfing”. Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said Easter is a perfect time to go on a holiday with your family and friends or take off on a solo trip. “We know that choosing where to go, whether across the globe or in South Africa, can be a hard decision, especially with so many options and increasing costs.