Rachel and Oliver Rosettenstein and Troy Naidoo look forward to the 2018 Beacon Easter Eggsplorer. Picture: Jethro Snyders.

Visitors will be hopping with "eggcitement" at this year's Beacon Easter Eggsplorer hunt at the Durban Botanic Gardens. The event will coincide with the Easter weekend, with two events on March 31 and April 1 from 10am to 2pm.

In collaboration with Beacon Chocolates, the Eggsplorer offers a magical start to the holidays for families looking for some fresh air and good fun.

From the Butterfly Garden to Alien Ally, the Beacon Easter Bunny has left a trail of giant Easter eggs throughout Africa's oldest surviving botanic gardens for the older "eggsplorers" to seek out, while the younger "eggsplorers" (ages 1 to 3) will have a dedicated hunt area.

Botanic Gardens Trust manager Kerry Phillips said: “This is not your average hunt. We'll provide maps, clues and plenty of obstacle challenges to make sure it's the best in Durban.

"The event is open to all ages, so bring the whole family for some good old-fashioned fun in a safe and secure environment.”

Older "eggsplorers" will be given a map and clues that will take them through the gardens’ key areas and attractions, collecting stickers which, once they have them all, qualify them to redeem their chocolatey surprise from one of the redemption locations.

A food garden selling casual food will be available, but visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, blankets and chairs to get the most out of spending time in one of Durban's most special green spaces. No alcohol is permitted.

In addition to the hunt, the Beacon Easter Bunny and his friends will be on hand to meet and greet the little ones and a host of other activities, including cupcake decorating, arts and crafts, face painting and a bunny education area, will keep the whole family occupied. Proceeds from the Sticky Fingers Cupcake making stand will go towards "Feeding the Furballs", a non-profit organisation that rescues stray animals. A portion of the proceeds raised will go towards the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust to fund vital conservation work.

“Last year's event was sold out and this year we only have 4 000 tickets available. Although a limited number of tickets will be on sale at the gate each day, we urge everybody to booking in advance to avoid disappointment,” said Phillips.

Tickets are available via Webtickets.co.za or from Pick n Pay. Eggsplorer tickets are R85, observer tickets are R20. Children under the age of 1 enter free. T&Cs apply. For more information visit www.explorethegardens.co.za.