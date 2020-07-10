Durban's Oyster Box named as top resort hotel in Africa at Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Red Carnation Hotel Collection's The Oyster Box has received a prestigious accolade at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. Durban’s most beloved hotel hit the No.1 spot in the ‘Top Resort Hotels in Africa’ category. Furthermore, Red Carnation Hotels was listed as number four in the ‘Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World’. The awards, voted for by readers of Travel + Leisure, judge hotels on a variety of characteristics including their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and value. Durban’s 86-room Oyster Box is the epitome of modern elegance and comfort. Considered a national treasure, South Africa’s most cherished hotel stands majestically on Umhlanga’s beachfront, overlooking the Indian Ocean and the iconic Umhlanga lighthouse. Renowned for exceptional cuisine and the hottest spots in town for sundowners, the hotel’s facilities include an award-winning spa, two swimming pools and a 24-seater movie theatre .

Jonathan Raggett, Managing Director of The Red Carnation Hotel Collection, said: “We are incredibly honoured to have been recognised in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards again this year.

"Our teams work tirelessly to deliver unsurpassed guest experiences every day and these accolades are testament to their hard work and dedication, and to the vision of our President & Founder, Mrs Tollman, whose lifelong pursuit of excellence and passion for hospitality is the life blood of Red Carnation Hotels.

"To see Ashford Castle and The Oyster Box top the lists in their respective categories and to have the wider collection so highly rated within the top hotel brands in the world makes each and every one of us extremely proud, and I would like to thank Travel + Leisure’s readers for all of their support.”