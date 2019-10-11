Emirates celebrates 10 years of connecting Durban to the world. Picture: Supplied.

Emirates flew their first flight from Durban to Dubai on October 1, 2009. Since then, they have carried over two million passengers on the route. Fouad Caunhye, Regional Manager of Emirates Southern Africa, said the 10 years on the Durban route was both rewarding and fulfilling.

“We have seen our Durban route steadily grow both in passenger and cargo figures and contribute to our overall success in South Africa. We have worked hard to deliver a world-class product while celebrating the many cultures we connect; and Durbanites can look forward to local favourites included in our menu, a film from the city on ice, or meeting someone from ‘home’ amongst our diverse cabin crew,” he said.

Caunhye said he felt proud to be part of a team that has “ brought these memorable travel experiences to life, not only for Durban locals but for all South Africans.”



Durban has become a hub for trade and tourism, from its busy port facilitating global trade to its vibrant culture and distinctive landscape.

Caunhye said KwaZulu-Natal city has also seen a growing demand for travel in and out of its borders. Travellers using King Shaka International Airport have steadily increased, particularly international travellers year on year. The top destinations for travel into Durban across Emirates’ network include UAE, UK, USA, India and Germany.