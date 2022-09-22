Experience nature with a hike in Durban’s Maphephetheni

Green Corridors has announced that it has launched a new hiking experience with Amatata Adventures in Maphephetheni. Amatata Adventure was founded by a local qualified nature guide, Mlungisi Mthembu, who lives and grew up in the area and is well known to the local community.

At the heart of Mthembu’s adventure offering is a sincere desire to care for this natural environment and preserve it for future generations. According to Green Corridors, the Maphephetheni hike is in a mountainous area north of Inanda Dam and offers two beautiful options of hiking trails for nature lovers, birders and adventurers. View of the Amatata Adventures hike around Maphephetheni. Picture: Supplied “Amatata Adventure is also a perfect location for picnics and overnight camping with Green Corridors’ pop-up camps. The hike starts off at Amatata Adventures in Maphephetheni about 45km from Durban’s CBD,” said Green Corridors.

Green Corridors also revealed that the hike is set on and around the escarpment of the majestic Inanda Mountain and the hike takes in spectacularly breathtaking views of the uMngeni Valley and Inanda Dam, winding through luscious indigenous forests, valley bushveld and the rare sandstone sourveld grasslands of the area. Mlu Mthembu Nature Guide at Amatata Adventures. Picture: Supplied It said that there are two distances on offer: a 7.5km or a 12.7km for the fitter and more resilient hikers, and these hikes take adventurers through a richly biodiverse environment with abundant birdlife and indigenous scarp forest and grasslands. “It has been incredibly rewarding beginning Amatata Adventures, and the impact it has already had in showing the community the benefits of inviting and welcoming tourists to the area,” said Mthembu.

