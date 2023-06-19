Explore the rural side of the KZN South Coast with the Nyandezulu Experience

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) announced the launch of an epic adventure and tour package, the Nyandezulu Experience. The Nyandezulu Experience is a guided tour of the South Coast’s rural area, offering hikes to the scenic viewpoints of the iconic Nyandezulu waterfall.

This experience forms part of SCTIE’s ongoing drive to include rural communities and businesses in the mainstream tourism economy, while enhancing the tourism experience for visitors. CEO of SCTIE, Phelisa Mangcu, said the paradise of the Zulu Kingdom truly has a wealth of natural beauty, from their incredible coastline to their mountains, valleys, gorges, waterfalls, and lagoons. “By developing and highlighting these tours and packages, we’re extending the tourism sector into the beautiful hinterland region and meeting the demand of modern tourists – which is unique experiences in nature,” she said.

According to SCTIE, Nyandezulu is a rural area located just 9km inland of Shelly Beach, boasting some of the most idyllic scenery from high above the Indian Ocean. “Nyandezulu Experience is a day-long tour departing from Port Shepstone and starting with some traditional African cuisine at Zethu Mthiyane Homestay. Visitors then embark on a hike to the top of Ntantana mountain where they enjoy a 360-degree view of lush vegetation, the Indian Ocean, and the cascading Nyandezulu Waterfall,” said SCTIE. It also said that visitors will then head up to the cliff of the 80m Nyandezulu waterfall where they can enjoy more views while sighting local bird life and from there, descend through the coastal forest to the bottom of the waterfall where hikers can take a dip in the plunge pool created by the waterfall.