Forget Durban’s beaches, hop on a shuttle bus to explore the city's hidden attractions safely

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With Covid-19 cases rising during the second wave, many explorers want to travel safely. And with limited access to the beach, many are unsure what to do during their festive season. If you are in Durban, Green Corridors Shuttle Bus will transport you to some of the city's hidden attractions. It starts its journey at Durban’s GreenHub on the Umgeni River near Blue Lagoon. Each of the four departure days offers different Green Corridors destinations. The December schedule includes four weekly trips with shuttle pick-ups on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Tuesday, explorers can head off on the Wild Enanda/Enanda Dam trip. It includes visits to uMzinyathi Falls, the Rastafarian Caves, Canoeing eNanda Adventures, and eNanda Mountain.

The glorious uMzinyathi Falls. Picture: Supplied.

On Thursday, guests will enjoy The Valley of A Thousand Hills that boast lush views. Here they will enjoy Mqeku Tubing and Bum Slide and a shady picnic site at Mqeku Picnic site.

On Friday, enjoy Durban’s Waterfalls. You’ll travel from Paradise Valley Falls to Kloof Falls to uMzinyathi Falls. The trip is perfect for keen photographers, nature lovers and water babies.

The Rastafarian Cave is a popular Durban spot. Picture: Supplied.

On Saturday, guests can enjoy a ‘Mnini Canoe and Hike’ trip, which is ideal for birdwatchers and those who want to take in nature.

The tour rate includes shuttle bus transport, guides and any entrance fees.Travellers will need to bring their own meals to these excursions. The shuttle will not operate on December 24, 25, 31 and January.

Call 031 322 6026 or email [email protected] for further information.