Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort, known for its picturesque views of the magnificent Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort, has been gutted by a fire over the weekend. The resort, where I took my mother for a Mother's Day retreat in 2018, is a beloved golf course with stunning accommodation.

According to general manager Donald Kiley, the restaurant and the main building caught fire on Saturday night. While they are unsure what started the fire, it stemmed from their in-house restaurant at about 6.30pm. Kiley said guests were immediately evacuated. No one sustained any injuries.

The accommodation and the golf course were unaffected by the fire.

"We are not sure what started the fire, but we are investigating the cause. We had a meeting for four hours on Sunday to identify the damages and future plans. "Despite the challenges, it was so great to see the community, as well as other hotel and restaurant owners, join together to assist us in our time of need. They helped us manage the blaze," he said.

Kiley said no jobs would be affected despite reports that 50 people were to be unemployed. "There are no job losses. Staff will be put on short time. We will give everyone a fair chance to work as we did during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.