Great news for bikers, hikers and trail runners on the KZN South Coast

The Rocky Bay Trails were established in 2011 and have grown to accommodate the massive demand, now consisting of around 111km of running and mountain biking trails. The mountain biking trails consist of an easy 12km, increasing in length to a 19km and 29km trail, as well as the more challenging 39km trail.

The running trails include 6km, 8km and 10km options with all trails clearly marked and signposted – orange for bikes, green for trail running, and black arrows indicating where caution is needed. “We’re very excited to welcome the hiking and biking fraternities back to Rocky Bay after extensive work was done to re-establish our wonderful trails,” said Annien Koulountis, Resorts Manager at Rocky Bay Resorts. “Our Rocky Bay Trails cater for both novice and experienced mountain bikers and trail runners alike, passing through sugar cane fields with ocean views and into the cooler indigenous coastal forest sections. This is a real treat for birders and there’s also the chance of glimpsing a duiker or two.”

For visitors who are new to the sport and want to take things easy, there are plenty of trails available for beginner riders and runners who don't want to get overwhelmed by technical or aggressive trails.

However, there are also more challenging trails for those who want to test their abilities. The trails are operational from sunrise to sunset for a self-supported outdoor adventure. “We have ensured that the ‘racing snakes’ out there are catered for with some challenging technical sections being included on the longer trails. These trails have ‘Chicken Run’ and ‘Bull Run’ options at the more technical, single-track sections which cater to all levels of riders. “The great thing about every route is that they all finish on a downhill,” Koulountis explained.

Rocky Bay Resorts is the perfect spot to enjoy adventurous activities – and more – seaside adventures!