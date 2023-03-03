Green Corridors reopens Inanda Wilderness Park

During the hard lockdown periods of the pandemic the Inanda Wilderness Park was vulnerable to vandalism, and was thus decommissioned. However, Green Corridors which is situated at the headwaters of the Gobhogobho River, recently announced the reopening of the Inanda Wilderness Park, a much-appreciated community focal point in Ward 44, at a gathering of partners, community members and people representing local leadership, schools and the elderly.

Green Corridors plan to reignite its programmes for the local community, especially school groups, and the elderly will benefit from its offerings too. The Inanda Wilderness Park is a unique multigenerational facility that focuses on promotion of health and wellness through an important partnership with the eThekwini Municipality, Green Corridors, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and new partners Kinship Programme. In addition, it takes a therapeutic approach providing occupational therapy and environmental education through programmes promoting human development, ecology and sustainable living.

School groups and the elderly will benefit from its offerings, Picture: Supplied “The land belongs to Inanda Seminary School, and through the IWP programme we are able to manage this underutilized open space, which would otherwise be a hotspot for criminal activity or illegal dumping,” said Nomfundo Phewa of Green Corridors. “We are bringing people closer to the open environment to harness the therapeutic healing abilities of nature. We do this by the preservation of our biodiversity and exposing children to the open environment from an early age so they are able to value and understand the open environment. This space is conserved as a natural habitat to provide a safe recreation space for children, the elderly and visitors to the area, as well as small animals and birds.” Green Corridors will be working closely with the local community to ensure the continued integrity of the park. Physical activities for the elderly such as exercise and vegetable cultivation will be offered in conjunction with Masisizane Service /Drop in Centre, a day facility for the elderly in this area. Learner groups from schools will be able to take part in environmental education as well as use the park for physical development programmes.