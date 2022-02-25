Have an endless summer at the Wild Waves Water Park in the South Coast

The South Coast, with its sub-tropical weather, doesn’t really have a winter, which makes it the perfect all-year-round holiday destination. A coastal holiday is about making a big splash and heading down to the water’s edge in swimming costumes, with towels in hand. Wild Coast Sun has many water activities, but none are as much fun as the Wild Waves Water Park, which is open free to guests staying in the hotel.

The water park welcomes all age groups with rides and pools for adults, children and toddlers. From adrenalin junkies to moderate thrill-seekers, and those that like to gently cruise down the Lazy River or lounge around with a book (massages are even an option) – there really is something for everyone. The 10000-m² water adventure park boasts six rides, plus has the Lazy River ride that snakes through the playground and a Kid’s Zone for small children. The rides in accordance to elevated heart rate are:

Extreme – Aqua Loop and Boomerango. Moderate – Superbowl, Body Slides (two classic super tube rides) and the Mat Racer. Tame – The Lazy River and Kids Zone (for all ages) A day at Wild Waves Water Park will easily see you rack up over 5,000 steps on your fitness watch with climbing all the stairs, running around the park, and splashing about in the water. When you are done swimming or want to escape the sun for a bit, there is a Spur on the Go and Surf Shack Bar for the hungry and thirsty, as well as the Mangwanani Africa Kids Spa and The Surf Shack Shop. Because the South Coast has an endless summer, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice as to when to book their stays. December and the actual summer months are great, but let’s not forget that April to October is also a fantastic time to visit as the humidity drops. For those planning to fit in a trip for the upcoming March school holidays or the Easter long weekend, Wild Coast Sun is a must.

Aqua Loop. Picture: Supplied. Wild Waves Water Park tips: – All you need for a day of fun is sunblock and towels. Bring your own or rent. – Wild Coast Sun is going cashless and has started implementing this at the water park because money and water don’t mix well.