Vikram Jamwal walks down the iconic stairwell at Hilton Durban looking confident and ready to take on any challenge. He arrives for our meeting a minute early, leading us to a quiet corner in the Business Lounge.
Jamwal replaced Markus Fritz as general manager of Hilton Durban in August this year.
“I am the DNA of Hilton having been with the company for over 20 years. I am excited to have this opportunity to work in Hilton Durban. I am proud to be part of such a great team. I look forward to contributing further towards the success of the hotel,” he says.
With a career spanning more than 22 years, Jamwal has hotel experience across European, African, Asian and Middle Eastern markets.
Before joining Hilton Durban, Jamwal spent two years managing revenue across Hilton’s Africa and Indian Ocean hotels.
He lights up when he talks about his plans for the hotel, which turns 22 this year. “I am hoping to turn Hilton Durban into one of the best lifestyle hotels in the city. We want to create an atmosphere where people can relax and chill. The hotel has embarked on a few projects to make this happen, including creating a kids corner, sweet display in our foyer and a few events at our restaurant The Big Easy,” Jamwal adds.