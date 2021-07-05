If you’re thinking of a family break over the school holidays, Dalmore Guest Farm is worth checking out

Several months after the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, I was invited to go on a road trip and enjoy a stayover in the Drakensberg. After being cooped up at home, coupled with being bulldozed by stress, fear and uncertainty, it was a no-brainer to say yes.

After all, I get to do two of my favourite things: soak up the sights in a Ford EcoSport Ambiente Auto, which trumps doing so in my sedan and feeling every pothole and nasty bump on those gravel roads, and I get to enjoy some downtime and bask in serenity at a hidden gem called Dalmore Guest Farm, which is a business run by Pippa and her husband. Honestly, I was aching to escape with my loved one. Aside from being eco-friendly and fuel-efficient, our ride was spacious and comfy. The Bluetooth capability allowed us to enjoy our favourite tunes and I was also able to charge my phone in the cable port provided. We arrived at our destination, which is a working farm by the way, with no signs of travel fatigue.

The patio at the cottage we stayed at. Picture: Debashine Thangevelo It was around 2pm so the sun was still out. In the near distance, some animals were grazing in a field, oblivious to our gaze. And closer to the accommodation, several furry friends were playfully darting across the lawn. The sounds of nature and little ones frolicking about were most relaxing. The accommodation here includes fully furnished luxury cottages catering to small and large groups, rondavels, and rooms accommodating 2 or more people.

The farm is a paradise for kids. The play area is the perfect adventure spot. Picture: Debashine Thangevelo Our cottage had a lovely patio offering panoramic views of the valley and hillsides. Inside, there was a fully-fitted kitchen, perfect for those who prefer self-catering. Had I known, I would have preferred to have a nice night dining in, too. But our meals were already catered for. A king-size bed was at the heart of the spacious bedroom. There were also a few shelves available for those who like to unpack.

This is what our cottage looked like inside. Picture: Facebook The bathroom is fitted with a gas-heated shower and a door that opens out into nature. Overall, it has a rustic feel with modern-day comforts, which is part of the charm of living on a farm. This is the place you go to if you want to switch off from reality. With the wi-fi signal being weak, it also gives you the opportunity to digitally detox and reconnect with loved ones.

There is a communal bar area. Guests are allowed to walk in and pour themselves a drink or more as long as they indicate so in the book provided in the bar to keep track of their tab. Meals are served in a quaint dining room. Since there is only one cook, the meals are prepped in bulk and in advance and there is a set menu for each sitting. That said, self-catering is the way to go if this arrangement isn’t to your liking.

Our ride for the weekend, a Ford EcoSport Ambiente Auto. Picture: Debashine Thangevelo Lunch was at The Valley Bakery in Winterton. It’s a charming country-style spot which is popular with locals and visitors alike, as they serve delicious food, including pies and pastries galore. You don’t have to stay on the farm the whole time. Venturing out for a bit is a great idea. There are plenty of activities in the area. We had a spa treatment booked at the Drakensberg Sun Spa. After all, downtime should be all about relaxation and much-needed pampering.

Dalmore Guest Farm also offers afternoon hikes and sundowners, weather permitting, of course. With the kids on school holidays as SA is hit by the third wave of the pandemic, a detour here to give everyone a break might not be a bad idea. It’s safe for the kids and they will love being on a working farm.