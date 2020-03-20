iSimangaliso Wetland Park remains open but will take more stringent covid-9 measures
iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which stretches from Maphelane on the south of St Lucia up to Kosi Bay at the border of Mozambique, draws international and local travellers to their World Heritage Site daily.
But, since the arrival of coronavirus, the park, in a press statement, said it was presented a "great threat due to the mobility of visitors coming from many different corners of the world."
The park said in a statement: “While being mindful of the fact that tourism is the backbone of economic activities in this area, it has become necessary to put measures in place to curb the spread of covid-19.”
The park, in keeping with pronouncement made by President Ramaphosa, and the guidelines from the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, has taken the following steps:
- Suspended the issuing of permits for group gatherings in the park. This will include gatherings such as weddings, public meetings etc. Permits already issued will be reviewed and may be revoked.
- More stringent measures will be implemented during the upcoming Easter period. Safety monitors will work in partnership with other security agents at our beaches to ensure crowd control.
- In the interest of public safety, visitors to the Park will be subjected to hygiene protocol.
- Travel of iSimangaliso staff outside of KZN Province is suspended; essential travel may only be approved by the CEO of iSimangaliso.
The park press statement said they will monitor the situation and review in line with the developments in the country and the world.
They urged travellers to go 'back to basics' and adhere to essential hygiene practices.