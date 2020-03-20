iSimangaliso Wetland Park remains open but will take more stringent covid-9 measures

iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which stretches from Maphelane on the south of St Lucia up to Kosi Bay at the border of Mozambique, draws international and local travellers to their World Heritage Site daily.

But, since the arrival of coronavirus, the park, in a press statement, said it was presented a "great threat due to the mobility of visitors coming from many different corners of the world."

The park said in a statement: “While being mindful of the fact that tourism is the backbone of economic activities in this area, it has become necessary to put measures in place to curb the spread of covid-19.”

The park, in keeping with pronouncement made by President Ramaphosa, and the guidelines from the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, has taken the following steps: