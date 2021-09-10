Issa Durban vibe as new My City, My Heritage campaign set to put city back on the map

If I wasn't a Durbanite, South African actress and poet Gcina Mhlophe's words at eThekwini Municipality's “My City, My Heritage” campaign launch would have inspired me to book a flight to the balmy city. She used her flair for storytelling to highlight the gems, like the Durban City Hall, Ushaka Marine World and Port Natal Maritime Museum, creating a vivid picture of what travellers can expect when they visit Durban.

The city has been an international tourist dream destination for years, boasting blue flag status beaches, cultural and heritage attractions, out of this world cuisine, and the longest promenade in sub-Saharan Africa. Of course, like many destinations that rely massively on tourism, Durban has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, which has impacted tourist numbers to the city. Their new campaign aims to change that and showcase that Durban is truly the "warmest place to be".

The “My City, My Heritage” campaign will essentially celebrate Durban's existing attractions and showcase hidden in a bid to get travellers to the city. First Sunday of the Spring 🍃 Pick your poison! #KZNOpen4Travel #VisitDurban pic.twitter.com/NrwaW9ZrTa — Durban Tourism (@dbntourism) September 5, 2021 Travellers to the city in September can expect some exciting and Covid-19 compliant activities. There are even plans to offer discounts to Durbanites to encourage them to become "visitors in their own city", with enticing city tours and other activities part of the Tourism Month line-up.

There is an overall mission to put Durban back on the map to lure other South Africans and other travellers on the continent to book a trip to the city. In his keynote address, eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled the new campaign. "The My City, My Heritage initiative allows us to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that makes our city a melting pot of diverse cultures.