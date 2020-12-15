King Shaka International Airport now open to public

King Shaka International Airport terminal building has officially opened to the public as outlined by the Department of Transport regulations revised to allow for general access into the airport terminal. King Shaka International Airport Senior Corporate Manager, Colin Naidoo said the opening of the terminal building to the public will be accompanied by the continued application of Covid-19 protocols. "We encourage our airport travellers to continue ensuring compliance of the Covid-19 protocols. Masks, hand sanitisation and physical distancing will be enforced in terminal buildings, including at retail, food and car hire outlets. Temperature screening and sanitisation will take place on entering the terminal building. Passengers and members of the public are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the terminal building entry and exit points," he said. Parking

The KZN airport has provided additional parking area to accommodate the steadily increasing number of passengers using the airport. These parking adjustments are a temporary relief effort to the current parking space demand and offer passengers the option of the other parking facilities as the restrictions are eased.

Part of the airports shaded parking has been opened for public use. There are two dedicated entrances to service this parking facility. The parking bays will be available on the right-hand side of the entrance closest to the pedestrian walkway.

To facilitate the demand for long-term parking, a further 300 bays have been provisioned in the shaded parking. The long-term parking area is located on the left-hand side of the entrance of the shaded parking, close to the walkway. The extreme left entrance of the shaded parking will be used as the dedicated entrance for the temporary long-stay parking. Golf cart remain unavailable.

King Shaka International Airport has relocated the Port Health screening process to international departure before the Central Search Point.

"We appeal to our international passengers to continue adhering to the arrival time of 4-hours before departure. This will ensure the completion of the compulsory travel health questionnaire.

“As we enter the festive season, our goal is to eventually return as much of the airports services as possible to the standards that prevailed before the pandemic while maintain safe travel with all health protocols in place. However, further adjustments depend not only on the level of demand, but we are also guided by the government regulations," said Naidoo.

Visiting King Shaka International Airport? Here's what you need to know:

Woolworths door

*The door at Woolworths will be used as an entry and exit point.

Exclusive books entrance

*The door at Exclusive books will be used as an entry and exit point.

International Arrivals (Bank Hall Entrance)

*International Arrivals will be used as an exit point.

Drop off 2 and 3

*Drop off 2 and 3 to be used as an entry and exit point.

*No cars will be allowed to park at the drop-off zone.

Drop off 4

*To be used as an exit point.