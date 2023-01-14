King Shaka International Airport ranks 5th in world when it comes to punctuality

In a celebratory moment, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), has announced that King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport have come out tops when ranked on punctuality. The company managing the country’s airports said that King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport had been recognised in the global Official Airline Guide (OAG) Punctuality League 2023 report.

The OAG report records and looks at flight data for the period 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. According to the report, King Shaka International Airport took fifth place, with an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 89.73% in the category of the Top 20 airports worldwide, while Cape Town International Airport was ranked 16th, with an OTP of 87.02%. The report revealed that King Shaka International Airport ranked the highest OTP across the Middle East and Africa, with 89.73% of flights operating on time, thus sitting comfortably in the Top 10 airports by region, while Cape Town International Airport followed in 2nd place, with an OTP of 87.02%.