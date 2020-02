KwaZulu-Natal's top sho’t left Valentine’s breaks









Escape with your lover to some of KwaZulu-Natal's most spectacular spots. Picture: Clinton Moodley. Ditch the flowers and chocolate this year and take your loved one on a magical sho’t left somewhere in South Africa. More people are opting to take their other half on a well-deserved break for Valentine’s Day. As the day of love falls on a Friday, it’s the perfect excuse to whisk your partner away for the weekend. Here are some options in KwaZulu-Natal: Durban to Midlands Distance: Around 1.5 hours

Why? The KZN Midlands has much to offer travellers who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. From the large stretches of farmland, quaint shops and eateries to a range of small towns, the Durban-to-Midlands route offers explorers a bit of everything. Popular pit stops include Blueberry Cafe, Highgate Wine Estate, Piggly Wiggly, the Nelson Mandela Capture Site and Nottingham Road.

Stay: Brahman Hills Hotel is offering the “couple’s pamper” stayover package at R5 920 per couple. The package includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast, four spa treatments and a picnic basket and bottles of Champagne. This special runs until the end of March. Located at Old Curry’s Post Road Mount West in Nottingham Road. Call 033 266 6965.

Durban to the Dolphin Coast

Distance: Around 50 minutes

Why? If you are not in the mood for a long drive, the Dolphin Coast is a perfect option if you are travelling from Durban.

The coastal town boasts some of the province’s most alluring views and quaint accommodation if you decide to spend a night. Popular pit stops include Sugar Rush Park, Flag Animal Farm, microlight flights and Thompson’s Beach.

Stay: Fairmont Zimbali Lodge is inside the Zimbali Coastal Estate, just five minutes from the town of Ballito. The hotel has 154 guest rooms and suites, a Willow Stream Spa, fitness centre and the Valley of Pools with a few swimming pools. Travellers booking for February 14 will pay a special rate of R8490 per night for a seaview suite with breakfast and dinner. The rate is valid for February 14 only. Located at Fairmont Estate Port Zimbali, Dolphin Coast. Call 032 538 5000.

Durban to South Coast

Distance: Around 1.5 to 2 hours

Why? Just 90 minutes from Durban, the South Coast offers a new world. The coastal destination boasts some of the province’s best beaches and leading accommodation options. A variety of offerings await travellers, from adventure, watersports, arts and craft and many foodie joints.

Popular pit stops include The Waffle House, The Red Desert, Mac Banana and Beaver Creek Coffee Farm.

Stay: Umtamvuna River Lodge in Port Edward has eight air-conditioned en-suite rooms, standard with a TV and satellite channels and tea- and coffee-making facilities. There’s a range of activities, including river cruises and the Fat Boys tube, which spits you out into the river. Make sure you meet the lodge’s Vietnamese pot-bellied pig called Wilbur. Call 039 311 3583 for rates.

