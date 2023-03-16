KZN Film Commission to host Provincial Film Indaba

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZNFC) has announced that it will be hosting its 2nd Provincial Film Indaba this month. The event will take place in Durban over two days, from 22 - 23 March 2023.

According to KZNFC, the indaba will cover the provincial Film Sector Strategy as well as strategic presentations from the National Film and Video Foundation, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Durban International Film Festival, eThekwini Filmmakers Association and the SABC. It said the key focus for the Indaba is to gather all critical stakeholders to come up with film policies and the industry role players to devise film strategies. “The film Indaba is a great platform to consider potential agreements, encourage participants to contribute in the programmes of the Indaba, explain that the Indaba is a formal consultative platform, explain the breakaway sessions and the importance of providing input and direction and encourage constructive engagement,” said KZNFC.

The commission also reiterated that it is a great opportunity to learn about opportunities for film in the growing industry and to understand how the industry grows jobs and generates tourism. “Over the years, the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission has established strategies that have benefited local film makers by exhibiting their work on international screens and have had more international film stars filming their films in the KZN province. “This is a good sign that KZNFilm is heading in the right direction and a great way to network with fellow & experienced industry role players. The film industry in KwaZulu-Natal, from pre-production to distribution, plays a vital role in driving socio-economic development in the province,” said the commission.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission, Nise Malange, said the industry’s influence directly affects companies involved in production, post-production, casting, crewing, equipment hire, set design and property supply. “It generates many more jobs indirectly in the support and hospitality industries, stimulating business in hotels, catering companies, restaurants and transport providers. “We need to find a place for the film industry in future, working together with key stakeholders of the industry itself, organisations that represent the industry and representatives from the Government to further grow our sector and to position KwaZulu-Natal as the go-to film location,” she said.