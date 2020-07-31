KZN game reserve Thanda Safari launches free sound safari

Game reserves are always redefining their experiences, and with the Covid-19 pandemic, many are thinking outside the box.

Like Thanda Safari. The private game reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal launched The Sounds of Thanda Safari featuring sound recordings of animal and birdlife you would normally see on a traditional safari.

Thanda Safari revealed more about the project on its website: “Travellers can expect stimulation for all the senses at Thanda Safari. But while every guest has hopes of seeing extraordinary wildlife, especially the Big Five, hearing wildlife in its natural environment can be just as memorable and rewarding,” it revealed.

The sound experience was recorded by their resident wildlife photographer and field guide Christian Sperka who went to great lengths to record the free sound collection.

"Our resident sound recordist faced many challenges, including the risk of disturbing wildlife by his presence. This is exacerbated by the fact that microphones have far shorter ranges than camera lenses forcing him to stay within the rather limited range of his microphone,” Thanda Safari revealed.