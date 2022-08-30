KZN South Coast beaches ready to welcome you for tourist season

With spring just a few days away, many are searching for seaside destinations for swimming, surfing or simply relaxing. The KZN South Coast has 58 golden beaches, six with Blue Flag status. These beaches are all open and ready for tourists.

Story continues below Advertisement

Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), says the “Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom” is a well-established beach destination, and she is happy to announce that their beaches are clean, safe and ideal for those seeking a relaxed seaside adventure. Margate Beach, a popular tourist site. Picture: Supplied “This time of year is extra special for beach visitors as the annual humpback whale migration is under way, and these magnificent creatures can be seen breaching along the coastline, with dolphins frolicking closer to shore,” said Mangcu. She said that besides having some of the best surf in the country, the KZN South Coast holds the title of “highest number of Blue Flag beaches in KZN”.

The internationally recognised Blue Flag programme is an eco-award given to beaches that meet strict standards of excellence in safety, cleanliness, provision of amenities, environmental information and management. Ramsgate Beach, one of the Blue Flag beaches on the South Coast. Pictured: Supplied Managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education and locally by the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa, Blue Flag status encourages an improved ecosystem and environmental management, providing tourists with safer, cleaner and better-managed facilities. On the KZN South Coast, the Blue Flag beaches found in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality include Marina Beach, Trafalgar Beach, Southport Beach, uMzumbe Beach, Ramsgate Beach and Hibberdene Beach.

Story continues below Advertisement

uMzumbe Beach, also a Blue Flag Beach. Picture: Supplied In addition to this, the 2021/2022 Blue Flag announcements honoured two local Blue Flag beaches, Marina and Trafalgar, for maintaining a long history of excellent care. Marina was honoured for 20 consecutive years within the programme, the only beach in South Africa to have achieved this, while Trafalgar Beach was honoured for 10 consecutive years, an honour shared by only two other beaches in the country. Visitors to the KZN South Coast’s beaches can also enjoy protected bathing in any of the 20 tidal pools along the coast, also the highest number in KZN, with fantastic rock pools for curious young minds.

Story continues below Advertisement

Added to this, the region is home to two Marine Protected Areas, Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks, considered to be two of the top diving sites in the world. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.