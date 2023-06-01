La Montagne Resort gets makeover to enhance guest experience

La Montagne Resort has announced that it has had a makeover as part of efforts to enhance the guest experience. According to Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, the tourism industry is highly competitive and fast-paced, so to stay ahead, it’s critical they have to invest in improving facilities.

“La Montagne is unrivalled in its offering, providing everything you need under one roof for guests of all ages. Incredibly, our rates remain unchanged, with our goal simply being the enhancement of the guest experience, to ensure they always want to come back – and our guests are loving the changes,” Lamont said. La Montagne located in Ballito, 45 minutes from Durban and 15 minutes from King Shaka Airport, is perfectly positioned for corporate conferences, a romantic rendezvous and that all-important, family beach holiday. The resort said that all its apartments and rooms have been refurbished with quality fixtures and furnishings carefully curated to ensure guests’ comfort, providing a classic and sophisticated feel while not neglecting practicality.

“The conference facilities have also been upgraded, with a fresh, modern look and audio-visual equipment allowing for a ‘plug-in and play’ experience. However, it’s not only the apartments, rooms and conference facilities that have been revamped but the restaurants too,” Lamont said. He said Montinelli’s hits the spot for delicious Italian wood-fired pizzas while Polipetto (“Baby Octopus”) has become a favourite eatery, serving the freshest seafood with spectacular views. “Guests are also spoilt for choice when it comes to enjoying light meals and alcoholic refreshments with the addition of The Beach Bar and Thirsty’s. With its free wi-fi and delicious coffee, Thirsty’s is the perfect spot for an early morning coffee while catching up on your emails and getting your daily dose of news.

“Additionally, the much-loved Pumpkin Theatre has reopened, with amazing entertainment like live shows, music and comedy shows to keep patrons entertained throughout the year,” Lamont said. The resort said the on-site outdoor entertainment also abounds with an upgraded pool and a kiddies’ outdoor play area with sand pit and climbing wall while those who want to be pampered can make use of the on-site luxurious spa that has a range of wellness treatments, massages, manicures, and pedicures. “La Montagne is the ultimate resort experience, catering for all ages and offering affordable, quality accommodation and modern facilities that will ensure every guest can make lasting and magical memories,” said Lamont.