Mont Aux Sources Hotel is the perfect destination for a family getaway.

Nestled in the foothills of the Drakensberg, the Mont Aux Sources Hotel is easily accessible from Johannesburg and Durban. The hotel borders the Royal Natal National Park and offers magnificent views of the world-famous Amphitheatre.

The Drakensberg is home to many heritage sites and is the second most photographed area in South Africa.

The hotel has 84 rooms, some of which are chalets and some of which are in the main building. Leave behind the hustle and bustle of the city and experience the beauty of nature while enjoying the peace and quiet.

Some activities in and around the hotel include, zip lining, canopy tours, quad biking, mountain biking, hiking, trail running, horse riding and more. There is also a massive pool, play areas, as well as a game room for children.

The hotel restaurant’s menu features many traditional dishes, including yummy desserts such as malva pudding and koeksisters.

This country hotel is the perfect destination for a family getaway. Mont Aux Sources Hotel prides itself on great customer service and ensures that all guests are taken care of and their needs met.

